S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

Stock markets rally

Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading, led higher by broad gains across all sectors, while U.S. stock markets were also up. 

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 241.07 points at 19,829.97.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 471.70 points at 32,290.84. The S&P 500 index was up 78.55 points at 3,934.31, while the Nasdaq composite was up 260.94 points at 11,449.78.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.19 cents US, compared with 72.83 cents US on Monday. 

The April crude contract was up US$1 at US$73.80 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.58 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$5.30 at US$1,911.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down four cents at US$4.02 a pound.

