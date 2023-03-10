208128
208876
Business  

Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing

WestJet takes over Sunwing

The Canadian Press - | Story: 415459

The federal government is giving the thumbs up to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the decision "was not taken lightly" given the travel chaos that erupted over the winter holidays and left Sunwing passengers stranded abroad for days.

Announced last March, the takeover will see Calgary-based WestJet bolster its vacation package offerings as it adds the tour operator to its fleet, though they've said the two brands will be marketed separately.

Last fall the Competition Bureau warned that the purchase by Canada's second-biggest airline would likely result in higher prices and decreased services, particularly around package deals.

The transport minister has attached conditions to the acquisition that include extending Sunwing packages to five new cities, maintaining capacity on affected routes and keeping both a vacations business head office in Toronto and a regional one in Montreal for at least five years.

Financial terms of the takeover have not been disclosed.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.32-0.03
Metalex Ventures0.060
Russel Metals35.42-0.25
Copper Mountain Mining1.98-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0850
Decisive Dividend Corp5.990.08
Diamcor Mining0.1550
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.060
206090
209982
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin27985.58-0.72%
Ethereum1980.35-0.49%
Dash69.56-8.23%
Litecoin99.8-5.83%
Ripple0.5127-0.97%
EOS1.448-1.03%
Dogecoin0.09097-1.09%
Cardano0.4385+2.33%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
209913
Real Estate
4822217
9 3510 Landie Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,200,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
210126
Press Room
209298
209272