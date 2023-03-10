BMO Financial Group signs deal to acquire Air Miles loyalty rewards program

Photo: The Canadian Press A Bank of Montreal (BMO) sign is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, July 11, 2022. BMO Financial Group has signed a deal to acquire the Air Miles loyalty program.

BMO Financial Group announced a deal Friday to acquire the Air Miles loyalty rewards program from LoyaltyOne Co.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Air Miles president Shawn Stewart called the deal a significant step forward in solidifying the future of the Air Miles program.

"BMO's agreement to purchase the Air Miles business has no impact on Air Miles collectors' reward miles balances or on collectors' ability to collect and redeem Air Miles reward miles," Stewart said in a statement.

Loyalty Ventures Inc., the parent company of LoyaltyOne, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. on Friday.

The BMO deal for Air Miles has been proposed as part of LoyaltyOne's proceeding under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act in Canada.

The process will include a sale and investment solicitation process to seek any other interest in the Air Miles business and will require court approval.

BMO said the acquisition would accelerate the future growth of Air Miles.

"If our acquisition of the Air Miles business is successful, we will bring the ownership of Air Miles home to Canada and strengthen its offering for Canadian consumers and businesses together with leading Canadian, global and online program partners and merchants," said Ernie Johannson, BMO's group head, North American personal and business banking.

Air Miles has nearly 10 million active collector accounts.