Prince Rupert port expansion approved

Photo: Prince Rupert Port Authority

Site preparation work could begin later this month on an expansion at the Port of Prince Rupert expected to increase the port’s export capacity for lumber, pulp and other commodities.

On Thursday, the port authority announced the proposed Ridley Island Export Logistics Project has received federal environmental approval.

“Following receipt of required permits, early works are planned to begin in early March, with tree clearing and site preparation activities,” a statement issued by the port authority said. “The development will create an innovative and competitive transloading facility for commodities such as plastic pellets, cereal grains, speciality agriculture crops, lumber and pulp to be loaded directly from rail into containers for export, creating 400,000 TEUs (20-foot cargo containers) of export capacity in the first phase.”

The port authority is continuing to work with its commercial partners to get to a final investment decision on the project by the end of this year. The project is expected to cost $250 million, and employ roughly 250 people during the two-year construction phase.

Future phases of the project could expand the export capacity to 700,000 TEUs per year.

The complex would be located at the southern end of Ridley Island and would include an intermodal rail yard, container storage yard and bulk and breakbulk transload facilities.

“The new export logistics facility will increase efficiencies in export supply chains, maximizing value to Canadian exporters while supporting the substantial growth of the intermodal business at the Port of Prince Rupert,” the port authority statement said.