210164
Business  

S&P/TSX composite up in broad-based rally, U.S. stock markets also higher

Stock market rallies

The Canadian Press - | Story: 414254

The base metal, utility and technology sectors helped lead a broad-based rally as Canada's main stock index rose more than 150 points, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 174.60 points at 20,511.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 159.22 points at 33,162.79. The S&P 500 index was up 34.23 points at 4,015.58, while the Nasdaq composite was up 120.79 points at 11,583.78.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.38 cents US compared with 73.45 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude contract was up 72 cents at US$78.88 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.83 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$10.30 at US$1,850.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$4.09 a pound.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.330.01
Metalex Ventures0.060
Russel Metals36.020.31
Copper Mountain Mining2.2950.05
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.090
Decisive Dividend Corp5.65-0.44
Diamcor Mining0.15-0
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.060
206090
209489
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin30510.77-4.34%
Ethereum2140.94-4.40%
Dash93.63-4.91%
Litecoin123.4-5.05%
Ripple0.5013-2.53%
EOS1.714+1.72%
Dogecoin0.104-5.47%
Cardano0.4632-2.73%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
209264
Real Estate
4822616
#510 3865 Truswell Road
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,349,900
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
209994
Press Room
205432