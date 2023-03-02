209304
Business  

Nordstrom closing all of its Canadian stores, cutting 2,500 jobs

Nordstrom to leave Canada

The Canadian Press - | Story: 414122

Nordstrom Inc. is closing all of its Canadian stores and cutting 2,500 jobs as it winds down operations in the country.

The Seattle-based retailer has six Nordstrom and seven Nordstrom Rack stores in Canada, which will be shuttered by late June.

Its e-commerce business will cease operations today.

Nordstrom chief executive Erik Nordstrom says the company is exiting Canada because it does not see a realistic path to profitability for the business in the country.

The wind down is being done through an order obtained by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.

Nordstrom first announced plans to expand to Canada in 2012 and opened its first store in Calgary at CF Chinook Centre in September 2014.

