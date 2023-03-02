209304
Business  

DesRosiers says February auto sales up 5.1% from a year earlier

Auto sales take a jump

The Canadian Press - | Story: 414069

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says light vehicle sales in Canada were up 5.1 per cent in Februrary from a year earlier.

The automotive industry research firm estimates 103,771 new light vehicles were sold in the month.

While the total represents an increase from a year earlier, it was the second worst February sales of the past decade.

The consultancy says that while the market is still recovering, February marks the fourth month straight gains as vehicle availability improves and consumer spending remains resilient.

DesRosiers says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales for February came in at 1.7 million, generally in line with results from January.

Availability of vehicles has improved as supply chain constraints ease and production increases, including a 12 per cent increase in 2022 from a year earlier.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.3250
Metalex Ventures0.060
Russel Metals35.79-0.12
Copper Mountain Mining2.25-0.1
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.090
Decisive Dividend Corp6.050.1
Diamcor Mining0.1550
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.060
206090
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin31873.9-0.78%
Ethereum2228.25-1.57%
Dash97.16-3.40%
Litecoin129.38-2.92%
Ripple0.5148-1.34%
EOS1.653+0.36%
Dogecoin0.1093-2.68%
Cardano0.4743-3.46%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
209879
Real Estate
4806764
311 3608 27 Avenue
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$280,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
205432