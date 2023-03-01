207634
191148
Business  

Bell, Telus customers face higher roaming rates beginning next week

Roaming rates on way up

The Canadian Press - | Story: 413863

Some Canadians will pay more to use their cellphones while travelling abroad beginning next week.

Telus and Bell say they are raising roaming rates, effective March 8 and 9, respectively.

Telus says on its website that its customers will pay $14 daily to roam in the U.S., up from $12, while those visiting other destinations will be charged $16, which marks a $1 increase.

Bell users will face a daily $13 charge to roam in the U.S., up from $12, and $16 in other countries, up from $15.

Rogers charges $12 and $15 for daily U.S. and international roaming, respectively.

The company has not announced a similar hike for this month.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.320.01
Metalex Ventures0.06-0
Russel Metals36.010.44
Copper Mountain Mining2.360.02
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.090
Decisive Dividend Corp6.050.25
Diamcor Mining0.170
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.060
206090
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin32237.68+2.21%
Ethereum2253.58+3.00%
Dash99.83+2.30%
Litecoin133.15+3.64%
Ripple0.5187+0.58%
EOS1.622+3.97%
Dogecoin0.1112+0.91%
Cardano0.4907+2.29%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4833599
220 654 Cook Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$600,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
209500
Press Room