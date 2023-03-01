209412
Business  

Oil and gas investment in Canada to hit $40 billion in 2023, industry group says

$40-billion oil, gas surge

The Canadian Press - | Story: 413857

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says it expects investment in oil and natural gas production in this country to hit $40 billion this year. 

The industry group says that's 11 per cent higher than last year and also surpasses pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

Upstream oil and natural gas investment in Canada reached a low of $22 billion in 2020, as prices collapsed due to the pandemic.

CAPP says conventional oil and natural gas capital investment for 2023 is forecast at $28.5 billion, while oilsands investment is expected to reach $11.5 billion.

CAPP says much of this year's increased spending will go towards maintenance and incremental growth projects, as well as managing inflationary pressures.

The lobby group says spending is also expected to go towards emission reduction technologies such as advancing the development of carbon capture utilization and storage.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.320.01
Metalex Ventures0.06-0
Russel Metals36.010.44
Copper Mountain Mining2.360.02
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.090
Decisive Dividend Corp6.050.25
Diamcor Mining0.170
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.060
206090
208082
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin32237.68+2.21%
Ethereum2253.58+3.00%
Dash99.83+2.30%
Litecoin133.15+3.64%
Ripple0.5187+0.58%
EOS1.622+3.97%
Dogecoin0.1112+0.91%
Cardano0.4907+2.29%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4636268
4071 Lakeshore Road
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$2,299,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
210154