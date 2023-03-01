209304
208881
Business  

Insolvency filings in Canada in January up 33.7% compared with a year earlier

Insolvencies up 33.7%

The Canadian Press - | Story: 413855

The Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy says the total number of insolvencies in Canada in January was up by roughly a third compared with a year earlier.

The federal regulator says there were 9,066 insolvencies for the first month of the year, up 33.7 per cent from 6,779 in January 2022.

The increase came as rising interest rates have driven up the cost of borrowing and inflation has increased the cost of living and stretched household budgets for Canadians.

The number of consumer insolvencies for the month rose 33.0 per cent compared with a year earlier.

There were 8,735 insolvency filings by consumers for January including 1,859 bankruptcies and 6,876 proposals. The result compared with 6,566 insolvency filings by consumers in January 2022 when there were 1,768 bankruptcies and 4,798 proposals.

Business insolvency filings for January were up 55.4 per cent compared with a year ago as they totalled 331, up from 213 in January 2022.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.320.01
Metalex Ventures0.06-0
Russel Metals36.010.44
Copper Mountain Mining2.360.02
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.090
Decisive Dividend Corp6.050.25
Diamcor Mining0.170
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.060
206090
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin32237.68+2.21%
Ethereum2253.58+3.00%
Dash99.83+2.30%
Litecoin133.15+3.64%
Ripple0.5187+0.58%
EOS1.622+3.97%
Dogecoin0.1112+0.91%
Cardano0.4907+2.29%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
207963
Real Estate
4636268
4071 Lakeshore Road
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$2,299,000
more details
208338
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
210126
Press Room