Newspapers drop Dilbert comic over cartoonist's racist comments

Dilbert dropped for racism

The Canadian Press

Two of Canada’s largest newspapers have dropped the Dilbert comic strip over recent remarks by its creator.

The Toronto Star published a note in today’s edition stating the strip will no longer appear in its weekend comic section because “recent racist comments by the cartoonist, Scott Adams, are not in line with the Star's journalistic standards.”

This follows a tweet from the Globe and Mail yesterday that stated it decided to drop the comic because of “recent discriminatory comments” by Adams.

The Globe says that while it respects and encourages free speech, “his views do not align with our editorial or business values as an organization.”

Several media publishers across the United States have cancelled the strip and denounced Adams for sharing comments last week deemed racist, hateful and discriminatory. Adams' distributor, Andrews McMeel Universal, also dropped him. 

On an episode of the YouTube show, "Real Coffee with Scott Adams," Adams, who is white, described people who are Black as members of "a hate group" from which white people should "get away."

Dilbert is a long-running comic that pokes fun at office-place culture.

