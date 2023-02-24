209380
S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also tumble

Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, led lower by losses in the base metal, technology and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 104.43 points at 20,083.76.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 359.02 points at 32,794.89. The S&P 500 index was down 51.47 points at 3,960.85, while the Nasdaq composite was down 205.32 points at 11,385.08.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.42 cents US compared with 73.81 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude contract was up 61 cents at US$76.00 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$2.52 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$6.50 at US$1,820.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down eight cents at US$3.97 a pound.

