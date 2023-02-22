209177
Freshii announces sale to franchisor Foodtastic complete

The Canadian Press - | Story: 412694

The sale of Freshii Inc. to Montreal-based Foodtastic Inc. is complete.

In a deal originally announced in December, the healthy fast-food chain says Foodtastic has acquired all of its voting shares at $2.30 per share.

The shares are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange by Thursday.

Freshii joins Second Cup, Pita Pit, Milestones and other well-known food brands under the Foodtastic umbrella.

The franchisor said in December that the acquisition of Freshii will help put it on track to reach its goal of $1 billion in system-wide sales in Canada by the spring. 

Freshii operates 343 locations in North America and internationally.

