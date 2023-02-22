209177
Business  

New Netflix password sharing rules likely to be repeated by other streamers

Will others follow Netflix?

The Canadian Press - | Story: 412681

Canadians who spent the month sorting out how to untangle Netflix accounts shared by loved ones after new policies came into effect this week should get used to the debacle. 

Experts say the streaming giant's rivals are bound to follow Netflix in limiting the unfettered password sharing that has allowed friends, family members and even more extraneous connections like exes and old acquaintances to use the same accounts.

Richard Lachman, an associate professor at Toronto Metropolitan University's RTA School of Media, is predicting Netflix's password crackdown will become so common among streamers that it will eventually be seen as an industry standard.

He says tech companies are known for engaging in "copycat behaviour," where they adopt models that their biggest competitors rolled out first.

He adds the incentive to end password sharing is also high because subscriber numbers and growth projections have come under pressure as the number of streamers has multiplied in recent years.

His remarks come after Netflix notified Canadian consumers earlier this month that they would have until Feb. 21 to designate a "primary location" to their account, which will eventually be used to recognize and block anyone who accesses the account outside the home base.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.285-0.02
Metalex Ventures0.060
Russel Metals36.210.11
Copper Mountain Mining2.08-0.08
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.090
Decisive Dividend Corp5.250.03
Diamcor Mining0.190
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.060
206090
202006
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin31987.85-3.36%
Ethereum2172.67-3.30%
Dash93.46-2.43%
Litecoin126.48-0.16%
Ripple0.5259-0.75%
EOS1.596-3.62%
Dogecoin0.1132-2.59%
Cardano0.5144-3.20%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
207886
Real Estate
4831120
111-1957 Kane Road
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$415,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room