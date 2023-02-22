209177
197555
Business  

Airbus creating 500 new jobs in Canada this year as it ramps up A220 production

Airbus to add 500 jobs

The Canadian Press - | Story: 412659

Airbus says it is creating 500 new jobs in Canada this year as it looks to increase A220 aircraft production.

The European-based aircraft maker says it's looking to hire a total of more than 800 new employees in Canada this year including about 500 for new positions.

About 700 of the new hires will be in Quebec, the company says.

The jobs come after Airbus says it hired a total of more than 800 new employees — with more than half for new positions — in 2022.

The company and its subsidiaries have more than 4,000 employees at 10 sites and offices in Canada.

In addition to the A220 program and Stelia Aerospace in Mirabel, the company's Canadian operations include Airbus Helicopters Canada in Fort Erie, Ont., and Navblue in Waterloo, Ont.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.320.02
Metalex Ventures0.060
Russel Metals35.84-0.26
Copper Mountain Mining2.13-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.090
Decisive Dividend Corp5.250.03
Diamcor Mining0.190
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0550
206090
205913
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin32434.23-2.01%
Ethereum2209.95-1.64%
Dash93.92-1.95%
Litecoin126.51-0.13%
Ripple0.528-0.38%
EOS1.616-2.42%
Dogecoin0.1151-0.86%
Cardano0.5193-2.26%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
206353
Real Estate
4830821
401 669 Houghton Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$389,000
more details
208338
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room