Airbus creating 500 new jobs in Canada this year as it ramps up A220 production

Photo: The Canadian Press

Airbus says it is creating 500 new jobs in Canada this year as it looks to increase A220 aircraft production.

The European-based aircraft maker says it's looking to hire a total of more than 800 new employees in Canada this year including about 500 for new positions.

About 700 of the new hires will be in Quebec, the company says.

The jobs come after Airbus says it hired a total of more than 800 new employees — with more than half for new positions — in 2022.

The company and its subsidiaries have more than 4,000 employees at 10 sites and offices in Canada.

In addition to the A220 program and Stelia Aerospace in Mirabel, the company's Canadian operations include Airbus Helicopters Canada in Fort Erie, Ont., and Navblue in Waterloo, Ont.