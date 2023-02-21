Suncor reports incident at Commerce City refinery in Colorado

Photo: The Canadian Press

Suncor Energy Inc. says it is responding to an incident at its Commerce City refinery in Colorado.

The Calgary-based energy company issued an alert for local residents Tuesday morning.

It said residents may have heard an alarm or seen smoke coming from the refinery.

Suncor provided no other details but said no immediate action is needed.

On Feb. 9, Suncor warned of the possibility of increased flaring at the refinery amid efforts to repair and restart it.

Suncor shut down its Commerce City refinery in December after it suffered equipment damage as a result of extreme weather.

There was also a fire at the Commerce City refinery in December that injured two workers.