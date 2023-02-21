207737
197555
Business  

S&P/TSX composite down nearly 200 points, U.S. stocks also fall

TSX down triple digits

The Canadian Press - | Story: 412522

Canada's main stock index was down nearly 200 points as losses in the technology sector helped lead a broad-based decline, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 192.25 points at 20,322.99.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 519.64 points at 33,307.05. The S&P 500 index was down 63.18 points at 4,015.91, while the Nasdaq composite was down 220.86 points at 11,566.41.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.04 cents US compared with 74.15 cents US on Friday.

The April crude oil contract was unchanged at US$76.55 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 15 cents at US$2.21 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$4.10 at US$1,846.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 11 cents at US$4.22 a pound.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.3050.03
Metalex Ventures0.060
Russel Metals36.32-0.9
Copper Mountain Mining2.160.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0950
Decisive Dividend Corp5.1-0.05
Diamcor Mining0.180.02
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.065-0.02
206090
207411
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin33367.27-0.09%
Ethereum2271.64-0.80%
Dash95.61-1.63%
Litecoin126.64-1.64%
Ripple0.5322-0.37%
EOS1.656-2.76%
Dogecoin0.1171-0.85%
Cardano0.5359-0.74%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
207602
Real Estate
4820853
6969 Terazona Drive
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$824,800
more details
205808
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
209206
Press Room