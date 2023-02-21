208063
Business  

The cost of these grocery items went down in January

Some groceries get cheaper

The Canadian Press

Statistics Canada said Tuesday that January's grocery prices were up 11.4 per cent from a year ago and 11 per cent from December, even as the country's annual inflation rate slowed to 5.9 per cent last month.

While many Canadians have lamented higher prices at the grocery store, the federal data agency found a few grocery items that were more affordable in January than in December.

Those items include:

Lettuce: down 5.8 per cent

Canned and other preserved fish: down 3.3 per cent

Breakfast cereal and other cereal products: down 2.7 per cent

Rice and rice-based mixes: down 1.9 per cent

Oranges: down 1.8 per cent

Fish: down 0.9 per cent

Pasta products: down 0.5 per cent

Fresh or frozen fish, including portions and fish sticks: down 0.1 per cent

More Business News

