Suncor announces Rich Kruger as new president and CEO

Photo: The Canadian Press

Suncor Energy Inc. has announced Rich Kruger as the company's new president and CEO.

The Calgary-based oil producer and refiner says Kruger will replace interim CEO Kris Smith starting April 3.

Kruger worked for Exxon Mobil Corp. for 39 years, leading Imperial Oil Ltd. from 2013 to 2019 before retiring from the company.

Mark Little resigned as CEO last July under pressure from an aggressive activist investor and in the wake of a spate of workplace deaths and safety incidents.

At least a dozen workers have died at the company's oilsands operations in northern Alberta since 2014, and Little resigned just one day after the most recent fatality.

Following a transition period, Smith, who has been interim CEO since 2022, will assume the role of chief financial officer and executive vice-president of corporate development on May 9.