204659
191143
Business  

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

This week in business

The Canadian Press - | Story: 412379

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Markets closed

The Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montreal Exchange will be closed on Monday for Ontario's Family Day holiday. The exchanges will resume regular trading on Tuesday.

Inflation

Statistics Canada will report Tuesday its reading for inflation for January. The consumer price index was up 6.3 per cent year over year in December, following a 6.8 per cent increase in November.

Teck results

Teck Resources Ltd. will take questions from investors and financial analysts regarding its latest financial results on Tuesday. The Vancouver-based mining company said last week that it is evaluating alternatives for its steelmaking coal business, including the possible spin-out of an interest in the business.

Loblaw results

Loblaw Companies Ltd. will release its fourth-quarter results before markets open on Thursday and hold a conference call with investors and financial analysts. Profits in the grocery sector have been under increased scrutiny as inflation drives up the cost of living for Canadians including the price of food purchased from supermarkets.

CIBC earnings

CIBC will be the first of Canada's big banks to report its first-quarter results. The bank is expected to report its results and hold a conference call with investors and financial analysts on Friday. 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.27-0
Metalex Ventures0.060
Russel Metals37.220.53
Copper Mountain Mining2.130.07
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0950
Decisive Dividend Corp5.15-0.04
Diamcor Mining0.160
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0850
206090
206377
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin33579.68+2.62%
Ethereum2291.91+1.19%
Dash97.62+2.66%
Litecoin130.69-0.83%
Ripple0.5416+4.43%
EOS1.705+4.15%
Dogecoin0.1185+1.72%
Cardano0.548+2.62%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
208082
Real Estate
4824927
715 Irma Road
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$799,900
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
206128