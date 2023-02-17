208063
209186
Business  

Federal ministers send Nunavut diamond mine proposal to environmental review

Diamond mine to review

The Canadian Press - | Story: 411995

Federal ministers have agreed with the Nunavut Impact Review Board that a proposal for a new diamond mine in the territory should undergo a public review.

De Beers Canada Inc. is seeking to build its Chidliak diamond mine on the Hall Peninsula of Baffin Island, about 120 kilometres northwest of Iqaluit.

The company says it plans to use a FutureSmart Mining approach to reduce environmental impacts.

The impact review board has highlighted that De Beers proposes to use new technologies like remote mining and operation of vehicles, as well as a modular nuclear reactor, which it says have not yet been well demonstrated in the Arctic.

Several organizations and government departments have expressed concerns about the project's potential impacts on caribou, polar bears and traditional Inuit harvesting and land use.

In a screening decision in November, the board concluded the proposal requires a full environmental review to assess potential eco-systemic and socio-economic impacts.

Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal and other federal ministers said Tuesday in a letter to the board that they agree.

"I appreciate the work that the board has done in screening the project proposal," the letter states. "The responsible ministers have the utmost confidence in the board to conduct a rigorous review of the project proposal."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2750
Metalex Ventures0.060
Russel Metals36.690
Copper Mountain Mining2.060
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0950
Decisive Dividend Corp5.190
Diamcor Mining0.160
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0850
206090
205912
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin32315.72+1.75%
Ethereum2246.24+1.59%
Dash97.5-1.79%
Litecoin133.82+0.57%
Ripple0.5255+0.57%
EOS1.473+4.77%
Dogecoin0.1173+2.62%
Cardano0.5381+3.07%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
208414
Real Estate
4790200
402 2532 Shoreline Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$525,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
208267
Press Room
208600
205427