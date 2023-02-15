209041
207204
Business  

Shopify reports $623.6 million net loss in Q4, revenue up 26%

Shopify's $623.6M loss

The Canadian Press - | Story: 411685

Shopify Inc. recorded a loss of US$623.6 million in its most recent quarter as revenue increased by 26 per cent since last year.

The Ottawa-based e-commerce technology company says the net loss in what was its fourth quarter compared with a net loss of US$371.3 million during the same period the year before.

The result for the period ended Dec. 31 amounted to a net loss of 49 cents per diluted share compared with 30 cents per diluted share in the same quarter the year before.

Analysts on average had expected the company to lose 16 cents per diluted shares, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Shopify, which reports its financial figures in U.S. dollars, says its revenue reached US$1.7 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead, the company expects revenue growth to hit a percentage point in the high teens on a year-over-year basis next quarter, but says it will be hit with higher personnel expenses.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.32-0.04
Metalex Ventures0.0550
Russel Metals36.66-0.18
Copper Mountain Mining2.07-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.095-0.01
Decisive Dividend Corp5.040.06
Diamcor Mining0.1650
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0850
206090
205913
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin32321.63+9.11%
Ethereum2222.98+7.09%
Dash95.94+5.67%
Litecoin136.62+7.18%
Ripple0.5352+4.70%
EOS1.459+4.29%
Dogecoin0.1183+6.28%
Cardano0.5404+4.65%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
208493
Real Estate
4715139
27 1550 Union Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$824,900
more details
208061
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
206128
208523