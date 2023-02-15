209041
208294
Business  

CREA reports worst January for home sales since 2009 as sales fall

Home sales plummet

The Canadian Press - | Story: 411585

The Canadian Real Estate Association says homes sales in January were the lowest for the month since 2009 and fell 37.1 per cent compared with a year ago.

The drop came as January sales were also down on a month-over-month basis as they dropped three per cent compared with December.

CREA says the move lower to start the year gave back the small gains made in December.

Home sales tumbled last year as rising mortgage rates increased the cost of borrowing for Canadians and slowed the housing market.

CREA says the number of newly listed homes was up 3.3 per cent on a month-over-month basis in January.

The actual national average home price was $612,204 in January, down 18.3 per cent from January 2022.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.355-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.0550
Russel Metals36.62-0.22
Copper Mountain Mining2.045-0.05
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.095-0.01
Decisive Dividend Corp4.97-0.01
Diamcor Mining0.1650
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0850
206090
208414
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin30536.62+3.09%
Ethereum2117.52+2.00%
Dash93.69+3.19%
Litecoin130.51+2.38%
Ripple0.5191+1.57%
EOS1.419+1.43%
Dogecoin0.1157+3.59%
Cardano0.5246+1.55%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
208441
Real Estate
4781968
19-11290 Bond Rd
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$649,900
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
208559
Press Room