208215
204480
Business  

World's first 'hard-sail' freighter off coast of Vancouver

Unique freighter visits BC

Brendan Kergin / Glacier Media - | Story: 411415

Transoceanic journeys began with the sail, and they might just be headed back to it.

The Shofu Maru is a bulk carrier with a unique, and very visible, feature – a massive, telescopic hard sail.

The sail — which can be automatically raised or lowered – captures the wind, just like the ships of old, helping propel the Shofu Maru across the ocean; it's the first bulk carrier in the world with such a sail.

The single sail, called the "Wind Challenger" by the company behind the ship, will help reduce energy costs for the ship as it crosses the ocean by as much as eight per cent.

It was launched in October of 2022 by a Japanese company, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, which worked with Australian authorities.

Recently, it crossed the Pacific and is currently sitting in the waters of B.C.'s south coast not far from Vancouver's port. It's not clear how long it will be in local waters.

Sails on freighters could be a more common sight in coming years, as the hard sail trend appears to be growing in the marine transportation industry, with several companies sharing plans and designs for new freighters or additions to existing freighters.

Perhaps ironically to some, the Shofu Maru transports coal around the Pacific.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.40.03
Metalex Ventures0.055-0
Russel Metals36.690.73
Copper Mountain Mining2.10.04
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.10
Decisive Dividend Corp4.980
Diamcor Mining0.160
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0850
206090
199117
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin29584.48+1.67%
Ethereum2067.59+2.78%
Dash90.47+7.20%
Litecoin126.77+4.15%
Ripple0.5035+1.41%
EOS1.387+0.73%
Dogecoin0.1109+0.91%
Cardano0.5115+6.67%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
205507
Real Estate
4822106
205 883 Academy Way
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$559,000
more details
208061
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
205195
Press Room
207868