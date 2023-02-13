208799
Indigo website outage stretches into fifth day, but payment system back up

Indigo outage stretches on

The Canadian Press - | Story: 411204

Indigo Books & Music Inc. says it's once again able to accept debit, credit and gift cards in stores.

The bookstore chain was only able to accept cash for in-store purchases after a cybersecurity incident knocked out its electronic payment system and website last Wednesday. 

The company's website remains offline. 

On social media, Indigo told customers it changed its in-store payment technology as part of its incident response.

The bookstore says customers may experience delays with part or all of online orders and returns.

Indigo spokeswoman Melissa Perri says the store is still unable to accept returns in person. 

In an email, she says the company is continuing to work with third-party experts to investigate the situation and understand whether any customer data has been accessed.

