Canada Post launches loan program with TD Bank Group

Photo: The Canadian Press

Canada Post now offers loans alongside stamps and packaging as it officially launches a partnership with TD Bank Group.

The Crown corporation says the loan program is designed to provide more financial options for Canadians across the country including in rural, remote, and Indigenous communities.

The program, called MyMoney, will see Canada Post employees help direct customers on how to apply for the loans either online or by phone, while TD will support customers through the application, decision-making and funding process.

Canada Post says it launched pilot programs last fall before ramping it up nationally in recent weeks.

It says testing found there was demand for loans that meet the demands for a range of Canadians, including those new to credit.

Canada Post says the personal loans start at $1,000 and have flexible repayment terms at TD interest rates.