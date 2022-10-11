201610
Ontario employers now required to disclose how they electronically monitor workers

Are you being watched?

Some Ontario workers can now demand to know how their employer is using electronic tools to monitor them at work. 

As of today, employers with 25 employees or more must have a policy outlining how, when and why they electronically monitor workers. 

Employers had six months to draft the policy after the Ontario government legislated the requirement in April.

Under guidelines issued by the province, examples of electronic monitoring include tracking the websites an employee visits during work hours or monitoring GPS on a worker's delivery truck. 

Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has fuelled the market for workplace surveillance technologies, given the record number of people now working from home. 

The policy requirement did not establish new privacy rights for workers.  

