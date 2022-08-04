197868
191360
Business  

Dairy giant Saputo reports net earnings of $139 million

Saputo earnings up

The Canadian Press - | Story: 378681

Dairy giant Saputo Inc. says it had net earnings of $139 million for the quarter ended June 30, up from $53 million for the same quarter last year.

Chief executive Lino Saputo says the company has navigated inflationary pressures by raising prices, booting productivity and undertaking cost containment initiatives.

Saputo says in a statement that the company could see improved margins as input costs stabilize and efficiencies and "price realization" continue.

Revenue for the company's first quarter of fiscal 2023 amounted to $4.3 billion, up from $3.5 billion in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted net income came in at $161 million, or 39 cents per share, up from $122 million, or 30 cents per share.

The company says it expects continued inflation pressures ahead on both product inputs and on logistic costs but that it will minimize the effects by raising prices as necessary.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.490.08
Metalex Ventures0.060
Russel Metals27.850.4
Copper Mountain Mining1.440
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.1650
Decisive Dividend Corp4.390
Diamcor Mining0.20.01
Valens Groworks1.05-0.07
GGX Gold Corp0.070
196344
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin29062.42-0.99%
Ethereum2042.45-1.87%
Dash62.54-0.26%
Litecoin75.56+1.38%
Ripple0.4692-1.26%
EOS1.505-0.66%
Dogecoin0.08489+0.00%
Cardano0.6374-1.24%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
195260
Real Estate
4725689
3163 Addison Road
$1,299,000
more details
198053
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
195187