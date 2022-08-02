197868
Business  

Molson Coors Q2 profit falls amid fifth straight quarter of net sales growth

Molson sales up, profit not

The Canadian Press - | Story: 378257

Molson Coors Beverage Co. saw profit fall in the second quarter as it generated net sales growth for the fifth consecutive quarter for the first time in over a decade on a constant currency basis.

The Colorado and Montreal-based company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$47.3 million, or US$0.22 per diluted share, compared with US$388.6 or US$1.79 per share a year earlier.

Underlying net income was US$260.1 million or US$1.19 cents per share, compared with US$343.8 million or US$1.58 per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Revenues for the three months ended June 30 were US$2.92 billion, a slight decrease from US$2.94 billion a year earlier.

Net sales in the Americas was down 2.3 per cent, as brand volumes declined 2.2 per cent as a result of softer industry performance and the impacts the Québec labour strike.

Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley says the company has the right mix of brands to "compete and win across all segments" and navigate challenging economic times.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.410.01
Metalex Ventures0.060
Russel Metals27-0.52
Copper Mountain Mining1.525-0.1
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.155-0.01
Decisive Dividend Corp4.35-0.02
Diamcor Mining0.19-0.02
Valens Groworks1.070.07
GGX Gold Corp0.080
196344
188323
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin29568.29-1.19%
Ethereum2088.9-0.38%
Dash63.18-0.64%
Litecoin75.42-0.92%
Ripple0.4778-2.05%
EOS1.529-4.97%
Dogecoin0.08633-1.14%
Cardano0.6422-1.98%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
197308
Real Estate
4636282
4071 Lakeshore Road
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$2,680,000
more details
198053
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
195187