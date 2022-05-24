192450
Business  

TSX edges lower as U.S. stock markets tumble

Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.72 points at 20,193.89.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 466.16 points at 31,414.08. The S&P 500 index was down 91.79 points at 3,881.96, while the Nasdaq composite was down 403.62 points at 11,131.65.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.77 cents US compared with 77.95 cents US on Friday.

The July crude contract was up 26 cents at US$110.55 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up three cents at US$8.86 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$16.20 at US$1,864.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down five cents at US$4.30 a pound.

