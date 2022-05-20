193252
193180
Business  

Via Rail Canada CEO Cynthia Garneau stepping down: federal transport minister

Via Rail CEO resigns

The Canadian Press - | Story: 369568

The federal transport minister says Via Rail Canada Inc. president and CEO Cynthia Garneau has resigned.

Omar Alghabra says Garneau's resignation is effective Friday and comes three years after she was appointed CEO in May 2019.

Alghabra credits Garneau with helping to modernize Via Rail and adapting its operations during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Françoise Bertrand, the chairperson of Via Rail's board of directors, says Martin R. Landry will "ensure business continuity" following Garneau's departure.

Landry has served as Via Rail's chief commercial affairs officer for the last eight years.

Garneau did not share why she was stepping down, but says in a release that she is leaving with a feeling of accomplishment.

"My train has arrived at its destination," she says. "It will now be up to another driver to lead the organization through the next steps."

