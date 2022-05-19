190828
Canada Goose Holdings reports $9.1M Q4 loss, revenue up from year ago

Canada Goose reports loss

The Canadian Press - | Story: 369388

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported a net loss of $9.1 million in its latest quarter compared with a profit of $2.5 million a year earlier.

The outdoor clothing company says the loss amounted to nine cents per diluted share for the quarter ended April 3 compared with a profit of two cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for what was the fourth quarter of its 2022 financial year totalled $223.1 million, up from $208.8 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Canada Goose says it earned four cents per diluted share for its most recent quarter compared with an adjusted profit of a penny per diluted share a year ago.

In its outlook for the first quarter of its 2023 financial year, the company says it expects $60 million to $65 million in revenue and an adjusted loss between 60 and 64 cents per diluted share.

Canada Goose says its outlook for its full 2023 financial year sees total revenue between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion, and an adjusted profit between $1.60 and $1.90 per diluted share.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GOOS)

