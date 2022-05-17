193094
Business  

Trevali reports no survivors found in refuge chamber after Burkina Faso mine flood

Trevali reports no survivors

The Canadian Press

B.C.-based Trevali Mining Corp. says none of the eight workers missing since the Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso flooded a month ago were able to reach an underground refuge chamber.

The company says rescue workers, who have been working 24 hours a day to dewater the mine, reached the refuge 570 metres below ground but found it intact with no one inside.

Trevali CEO Ricus Grimbeek called it devastating news.

The company says search crews will continue to work at maximum capacity until the missing individuals are recovered.

There has been no communication with the eight missing workers since the mine was flooded after heavy rainfall in the region on April 16.

The company has said it working closely with authorities as it investigates the cause of the flooding.

