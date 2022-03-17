190263
Industry groups call for federal government to stop potential CP Rail work stoppage

The Canadian Press - | Story: 363184

A slew of Canadian business organizations are calling on the federal government to prevent a potential work stoppage at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

Roughly 45 industry groups say in statement that any disruption would hamper Canada's freight capacity and have a profound effect on the broader economy as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The groups behind the statement include the Retail Council of Canada, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters and the Business Council of Canada.

Calgary-based CP Rail issued a 72-hour notice on Wednesday to the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference of its plan to lock out almost 3,000 employees on Sunday, if the union and the company are unable to come to a negotiated settlement or agree to binding arbitration.

The two sides are at odds over 26 outstanding issues, including wages, benefits and pensions.

The industry groups say the government must do everything in its power to get the union to agree to immediately enter into binding arbitration to resolve this matter without a work stoppage.

