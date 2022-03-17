189750
189671
Business  

S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points as U.S. stock markets edge lower

Oil pushes TSX higher

The Canadian Press - | Story: 363160

Gains in the energy sector as the price of oil climbed higher to top US$100 a barrel helped Canada's main stock index rise more than 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets edged lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 217.22 points at 21,686.05.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 58.15 points at 34,004.95. The S&P 500 index was down 2.31 points at 4,355.55, while the Nasdaq composite was down 23.55 points at 13,413.00.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.97 cents US compared with 78.61 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude oil contract was up US$7.00 at US$102.04 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 22 cents at US4.96 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$38.10 at US$1,947.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up eight cents at US$4.68 a pound.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.4450.03
Metalex Ventures0.040
Russel Metals33.060.79
Copper Mountain Mining3.650.06
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.790
Mission Ready Services0.2850.01
Decisive Dividend Corp4.15-0.01
Diamcor Mining0.3250.02
Valens Groworks2.940.02
GGX Gold Corp0.125-0
185919
189653
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin51656.7-1.01%
Ethereum3555.73+1.00%
Dash122.68-1.72%
Litecoin141.07+0.07%
Ripple1.003-0.50%
EOS2.624-0.79%
Dogecoin0.1477-0.67%
Cardano1.065+0.38%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
189652
Real Estate
4645571
1066 Lawson Avenue
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$900,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
190094
Press Room