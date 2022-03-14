186852
Farm groups, manufacturers nervous as date for potential strike at CP Rail approaches

CP Rail strike looms

The Canadian Press

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. customers are sounding the alarm about a potential rail strike that could begin as early as Thursday.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference held a strike vote earlier this month, with members voting more than 96 per cent in favour of a possible work stoppage at CP Rail.

The union says the strike could begin as early as 12:01 a.m. on March 16. More than 3,000 locomotive engineers, conductors, and other CP employees could walk off the job.

The union says wages, benefits and pensions are the main issues.

The strike is causing concern among CP customers. Agriculture groups say any disruption on the rail lines could affect shipments of much needed cattle feed as well as fertilizer and other supplies required for spring seeding.

The Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters says its industry can't afford a rail strike after a year of supply chain disruptions, soaring gas prices and other economic challenges.

