188005
Business  

Grocery company Empire reports third-quarter sales and profit up

Empire profits surge

The Canadian Press - | Story: 362432

Empire Company Ltd. reported a quarterly profit of $203.4 million, up from $176.3 million a year earlier, as its sales also climbed higher.

The grocer says the profit in what was its third quarter amounted to 77 cents per diluted share, up from 66 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Sales in the 13-week period ended Jan. 29 totalled $7.38 billion, up from $7.02 billion, helped by the acquisition of Longo's, higher fuel sales and increased food inflation as well as other initiatives.

Same-store sales excluding fuel fell 1.7 per cent compared with elevated sales last year.

In its outlook, Empire says it expects that same-store sales will continue to be negative for the remainder of its 2022 financial year as industry volumes fall compared with the unusually high COVID-19 driven sales levels a year ago.

It also says it is experiencing supply chain challenges primarily related to labour shortages caused by COVID-19 and inflationary pressures, particularly related to cost of goods sold.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.375-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.0350
Russel Metals30.830.24
Copper Mountain Mining3.7150
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.82-0.01
Mission Ready Services0.285-0
Decisive Dividend Corp4.08-0.1
Diamcor Mining0.285-0
Valens Groworks2.57-0.17
GGX Gold Corp0.1350.02
185919
190002
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin49943.05-7.08%
Ethereum3310.65-5.29%
Dash125.66-1.68%
Litecoin130.1-5.12%
Ripple0.9309-5.39%
EOS2.516-5.02%
Dogecoin0.1478-5.12%
Cardano1.02-6.34%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
188321
Real Estate
4638637
309-2142 Vasile Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$500,000
more details
189754
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
188478
Press Room
185974