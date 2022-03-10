189998
185011
Business  

Transat AT reports $114.3M Q1 loss; Omicron surge hurt revenue growth

$114.3M loss at Transat

The Canadian Press - | Story: 362431

Transat A.T. Inc. reported a loss in its first quarter as the Omicron surge in COVID-19 cases and travel restrictions put in place by Ottawa limited its revenue growth.

The travel company says its loss attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended Jan. 31 totalled $114.3 million or $3.03 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $60.5 million or $1.60 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter amounted to $202.4 million, up from $41.9 million.

Transat says revenue growth was hurt by a sharp decline in demand and an increase in booking cancellations following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The company says it cancelled nearly 30 per cent of its flights scheduled for January.

On an adjusted basis, Transat says it lost $2.53 per share for the quarter, compared with an adjusted loss of $2.89 per share for the same quarter a year earlier.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.375-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.0350
Russel Metals30.830.24
Copper Mountain Mining3.7150
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.82-0.01
Mission Ready Services0.285-0
Decisive Dividend Corp4.08-0.1
Diamcor Mining0.285-0
Valens Groworks2.57-0.17
GGX Gold Corp0.1350.02
185919
188323
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin49943.05-7.08%
Ethereum3310.65-5.29%
Dash125.66-1.68%
Litecoin130.1-5.12%
Ripple0.9309-5.39%
EOS2.516-5.02%
Dogecoin0.1478-5.12%
Cardano1.02-6.34%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
189792
Real Estate
4638637
309-2142 Vasile Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$500,000
more details
190038
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
188894
Press Room
185974