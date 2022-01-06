186840
182957
Business  

Transat cancels nearly 30% of winter flights amid Omicron surge

Transat cancels 1/3 flights

The Canadian Press - | Story: 356235

Transat A.T. is cancelling nearly 30 per cent of its winter flights as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on air industry plans and profits.

The tour operator says the ongoing impact of the Omicron variant and the federal government's Dec. 15 recommendation against non-essential travel abroad have triggered a wave of trip cancellations.

The slimmed-down flight schedule is in place from today through Feb. 25, though Transat says more changes may be necessary.

The Montreal-based company, which did not specify which routes were affected, says customers will be fully refunded and, where possible, offered rebooked reservations as an alternative.

The move comes a week after WestJet Airlines Ltd. cut 15 per cent of its scheduled flights through to the end of January, citing a high proportion of flight crews calling in sick due to Omicron.

The airline sector, which had begun to recover following a devastating first year of the pandemic, is struggling once again amid the COVID-19 surge, with Air Canada cancelling hundreds of flights so far this month and U.S. carriers scrapping thousands.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.335-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.030
Russel Metals32.82-0.03
Copper Mountain Mining3.36-0.08
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.77-0.01
Mission Ready Services0.340.03
Decisive Dividend Corp3.970.02
Diamcor Mining0.350.01
Valens Groworks3.120.12
GGX Gold Corp0.1350
185919
182515
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin54659.11-1.31%
Ethereum4345.64-3.66%
Dash156.38-0.02%
Litecoin173.11+0.37%
Ripple0.9751-1.32%
EOS3.682-0.65%
Dogecoin0.2011-0.98%
Cardano1.576+0.19%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
179216
Real Estate
4609035
3155 De Montreuil Court
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$367,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
185423