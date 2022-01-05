186880
Scaled-back CES gadget show returns to Las Vegas Strip

Thousands of people have gathered in Las Vegas for a tech conference that’s been scaled back because of COVID-19 pandemic precautions.

The floors of the CES gadget show opened Wednesday with conference attendees required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination.

“We know that this CES is going to be different,” said Gary Shapiro, president of the Consumer Technology Association, the event’s organizer. He spoke during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to launch the show.

The trade group hasn’t disclosed attendance numbers but said it expects tens of thousands of people for the multi-day event, though not nearly as many as the 170,000 who showed up for the last physical CES two years ago. This year's expo features 2,300 exhibitors from 19 countries, the CTA said.

A number of big tech companies pulled out ahead of the show amid concerns about the rapid spread of the omicron coronavirus variant. Some of those companies are still participating digitally.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra spoke virtually from Detroit for a keynote talk Wednesday, but celebrity Paris Hilton was scheduled to give an in-person talk later in the day about the digital assets known as NFTs, or non-fungible tokens.

