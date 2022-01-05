186852
Real estate board says Metro Vancouver home sales hit record in 2021

Vancouver sales hit record

The Canadian Press

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales in Metro Vancouver hit an all-time record last year.

The board says sales in 2021 rose 42.2 per cent to 43,999 compared with 30,944 in 2020.

The previous record was 42,326 set in 2015.

The record year came as home sales in the region in December totalled 2,688, down from 3,093 sales recorded in December 2020 and 3,428 homes sold in November 2021.

The benchmark price for all residential properties increased 17.3 per cent from the prior year to $1.23 million.

Sales of detached homes in December 2021 totalled 794, down from 1,026 sales in December 2020, attached home sales fell to 430 compared with 593 a year earlier and apartment home sales dipped to 1,464 in December, from 1,474 a year earlier.

