Mayo Schmidt steps down as Nutrien CEO, Ken Seitz named interim CEO

Photo: The Canadian Press

Nutrien Ltd. says Mayo Schmidt has stepped down as president and chief executive of the company and resigned from its board of directors.

The fertilizer company says Ken Seitz, executive vice-president and CEO of Nutrien's potash business, has been named interim CEO.

Seitz, a former president of CEO of Canpotex, joined Nutrien in 2019.

Nutrien chair Russ Girling thanked Schmidt for his service and wished him the best in his next endeavours.

Schmidt was named CEO at Nutrien in April 2021. He joined the company's board in 2012 and served as chair from May 2019 until he was appointed CEO.

Girling says the board will begin a global search for a new CEO that will consider internal and external candidates.