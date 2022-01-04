185921
Business  

A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November

4.5M quit their jobs

The Canadian Press - | Story: 356014

A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs in November, a sign of confidence and more evidence that the U.S. job market is bouncing back strongly from last year's coronavirus recession.

The Labor Department also reported Tuesday that employers posted 10.6 million job openings in November, down from 11.1 million in October but still high by historical standards.

Employers hired 6.7 million people in November, up from 6.5 million in October, the Labor Department reported Tuesday in its monthly Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

The job market has bounced back from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession.

When COVID hit, governments ordered lockdowns, consumers stayed home and many businesses closed or cut hours. Employers slashed more than 22 million jobs in March and April 2020, and the unemployment rate rocketed to 14.8%.

But massive government spending — and eventually the rollout of vaccines — brought the economy back. Employers have added 18.5 million jobs since April 2020, still leaving the U.S. still 3.9 million jobs short of what it had before the pandemic.

The December jobs report, out Friday, is expected to show that the economy generated almost 393,000 more jobs this month, according to a survey by the data firm FactSet.

The unemployment rate has fallen to 4.2%, close to what economists consider full employment.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.350
Metalex Ventures0.030
Russel Metals32.87-0.76
Copper Mountain Mining3.530.11
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.750
Mission Ready Services0.265-0.01
Decisive Dividend Corp42
Diamcor Mining0.3450.01
Valens Groworks3.120.01
GGX Gold Corp0.1350
185919
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin59589.67+0.43%
Ethereum4887.97+1.63%
Dash175.6-1.25%
Litecoin191.94+1.22%
Ripple1.064-0.19%
EOS4.138+2.10%
Dogecoin0.218+0.46%
Cardano1.703+1.49%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4556721
3102-1191 Sunset Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$1,098,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
185947