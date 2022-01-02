184797
Business  

Twitter bans personal Greene account for COVID-19 misinfo

Twitter bans Greene

The Canadian Press - | Story: 355910

Twitter on Sunday banned the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy, according to a statement from the company.

The Georgia Republican's account was permanently suspended under the “strike” system Twitter launched in March, which uses artificial intelligence to identify posts about the coronavirus that are misleading enough to cause harm to people. Two or three strikes earn a 12-hour account lock; four strikes prompt a weeklong suspension, and five or more strikes can get someone permanently removed from Twitter.

In a statement on the messaging app Telegram, Greene blasted Twitter's move as un-American. She wrote that her account was suspended after tweeting statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a government database which includes unverified raw data.

“Twitter is an enemy to America and can't handle the truth,” Greene said. “That's fine, I'll show America we don't need them and it's time to defeat our enemies.”

Twitter had previously suspended the account for periods ranging from 12 hours to a full week.

The ban applies to Greene's personal account, @mtgreenee, but does not affect her official Twitter account, @RepMTG.

A Greene tweet posted shortly before her weeklong suspension in July claimed that the virus “is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65.” According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people under 65 account for nearly 250,000 of the U.S. deaths involving COVID-19.

Greene previously blasted a weeklong suspension as a “Communist-style attack on free speech.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.350.01
Metalex Ventures0.030
Russel Metals33.630.17
Copper Mountain Mining3.420.06
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.75-0.01
Mission Ready Services0.270.01
Decisive Dividend Corp4.040.12
Diamcor Mining0.3350.01
Valens Groworks3.11-0.04
GGX Gold Corp0.1350
185919
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin59906.76-0.96%
Ethereum4813.17+0.85%
Dash178.62+2.07%
Litecoin192.78+0.92%
Ripple1.083+0.46%
EOS4.089+3.10%
Dogecoin0.2205+0.92%
Cardano1.741+0.23%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4584040
1288 Water Street, Unit #157
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$915,000
more details
186622
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
185423