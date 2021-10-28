181364
CAE buys AirCentre airline operations business from Sabre

The Canadian Press - | Story: 349967

CAE Inc. has signed a deal to buy the AirCentre airline operations business from Sabre Corp. for US$392.5 million.

The Montreal-based company says the acquisition will help further expand its reach across its customer base beyond pilot training.

Sabre's AirCentre business includes software used by airlines to help in crew and flight management as well as the optimization of aircraft use and airport management.

It has more than 150 airline customers.

Under the agreement, AirCentre's approximately 500 employees located in 13 countries will join CAE.

The deal is expected to close early next year, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

