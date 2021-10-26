181594
West Fraser to buy OSB mill in South Carolina from Georgia Pacific

West Fraser to buy US mill

The Canadian Press - | Story: 349697

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has signed a deal to buy Georgia Pacific's oriented strand board mill near Allendale, S.C., for US$280 million.

The company says the mill will give it the flexibility to better meet customer demand, particularly in the southeastern U.S.

The mill, which began producing OSB in 2007, has been idle since late 2019.

It has an estimated stated capacity of approximately 760 million square feet.

West Fraser says it plans to spend an estimated US$70 million to upgrade and optimize the mill in preparation for its restart.

The mill is expected to employ approximately 135 people.

