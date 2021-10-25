A&W reaches agreement to launch trial of Pret A Manger chain in Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press People walk by a branch of a Pret A Manger, in London, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund says it has reached an agreement in principal with the U.K.-based Pret A Manger chain for the master franchisor rights to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Dunham

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund says it has reached an agreement in principle with the U.K.-based Pret A Manger chain to bring the sandwich and coffee chain to Canada.

During the two-year trial phase, A&W's food services operation plans to add Pret items to its restaurants in select markets in Canada.

If the pilot is successful, A&W would receive the exclusive franchise rights to expand the Pret brand across the country.

Details of the exclusive rights remain subject to negotiation and A&W board approval.

The A&W fund receives royalties equal to three per cent of gross sales at 994 A&W restaurants in the royalty pool. The royalty would also apply to Pret products sold in restaurants.

Pret A Manger, which opened in London, offers sandwiches, salads and wraps, along with organic coffee. There are more than 450 shops in the U.K., U.S. and several other countries.