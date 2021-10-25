181364
Business  

A&W reaches agreement to launch trial of Pret A Manger chain in Canada

A&W stepping into cafe field

The Canadian Press - | Story: 349665

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund says it has reached an agreement in principle with the U.K.-based Pret A Manger chain to bring the sandwich and coffee chain to Canada.

During the two-year trial phase, A&W's food services operation plans to add Pret items to its restaurants in select markets in Canada.

If the pilot is successful, A&W would receive the exclusive franchise rights to expand the Pret brand across the country.

Details of the exclusive rights remain subject to negotiation and A&W board approval.

The A&W fund receives royalties equal to three per cent of gross sales at 994 A&W restaurants in the royalty pool. The royalty would also apply to Pret products sold in restaurants.

Pret A Manger, which opened in London, offers sandwiches, salads and wraps, along with organic coffee. There are more than 450 shops in the U.K., U.S. and several other countries.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.470
Metalex Ventures0.040
Russel Metals33.76-0.04
Copper Mountain Mining3.920.11
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.74-0.04
Mission Ready Services0.2050
Decisive Dividend Corp4.01-0.04
Diamcor Mining0.415-0.01
Valens Groworks2.05-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.175-0.01
180295
181635
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin78139.52+4.16%
Ethereum5227.21+3.87%
Dash256.45+2.59%
Litecoin242.15+3.13%
Ripple1.357+1.95%
EOS5.961+1.72%
Dogecoin0.3282-3.53%
Cardano2.661+1.72%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
182395
Real Estate
4546838
#132 1880 Old Boucherie Road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$119,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
181725
Press Room
182242
180521