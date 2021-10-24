182007
Edward Rogers to take battle for Rogers Communications Inc. to B.C. Supreme Court

Battle for Rogers company

The Canadian Press - | Story: 349571

The ousted chairman of Rogers Communication Inc. says he’ll go to the British Columbia Supreme Court in a bid to wrest back control of the company.

Edward Rogers made the assertion after holding a meeting that included five hand-picked directors, meant to replace members of the board that on Thursday removed him as its chair.

A statement from his camp says Edward Rogers was elected chair of the board at Sunday's meeting.

An earlier statement from Rogers’ three siblings and the board they endorse pre-emptively rejected any outcome of Sunday night's meeting, saying that only the board as it existed Thursday has any authority.

The statement says it comes from a group representing the majority of the board.

But Edward Rogers remains chair of the Rogers Control Trust, the controlling shareholder, which, along with Rogers family members, owns 97 per cent of Class A voting shares.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)

