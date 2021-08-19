178401
178850
Business  

Putman Investments to buy Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us Canada from Fairfax

Putman to buy Toys "R" Us

The Canadian Press - | Story: 343327

Putman Investments says it will purchase Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us Canada from affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited

The Ancaster, Ont.-based investment company did not reveal the value or terms of the deal.

Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us Canada employs almost 5,000 people between its Vaughan, Ont. head office and 81 stores in 10 provinces.

Family-owned Putman Investments is run by Doug Putman, who owns Sunrise Records and Entertainment Limited and purchased HMV in 2019.

Last year, he purchased recently closed DavidsTea locations and began planning to open his own tea chain called T. Kettle.

Fairfax acquired Toys "R" Us Canada in 2018 for $300 million as the company was filing for bankruptcy in the U.S.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.470
Metalex Ventures0.040
Russel Metals35.75-1.13
Copper Mountain Mining2.86-0.24
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.74-0.03
Mission Ready Services0.360.01
Decisive Dividend Corp3.96-0.04
Diamcor Mining0.31-0.01
Valens Groworks3.17-0.04
GGX Gold Corp0.140
176503
168753
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin58718.99+4.02%
Etherium3895.46+2.37%
Dash267.52+1.00%
Litecoin218.96+3.96%
Ripple1.464+0.62%
EOS6.483+2.53%
Dogecoin0.3887+37.01%
Cardano2.915+9.01%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
169786
Real Estate
4520691
1556 Scott Crescent
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$800,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
179049
176149