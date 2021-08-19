178451
S&P/TSX composite posts triple-digit decline as oil and loonie also move lower

Triple-digit decline on TSX

The Canadian Press - | Story: 343323

Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading as the price of oil dropped and the loonie fell against the U.S. dollar.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 143.63 points at 20,158.48.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 141.00 points at 34,819.69. The S&P 500 index was down 1.16 points at 4,399.11, while the Nasdaq composite was up 16.90 points at 14,542.81.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.11 cents US compared with 79.18 cents US on Wednesday.

The October crude oil contract was down US$2.34 at US$62.87 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$3.75 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down 80 cents at US$1,783.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was down nine cents at US$4.03 a pound.

